Supporting minority-owned businesses critical now, Charlotte spa owner says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- People in the Carolinas are looking for ways to get results and support black-owned businesses.

FOX 46 is shining a spotlight on small businesses in your neighborhood that welcomes the patronage.

Chidimma Ekwem is founder and owner of Ugo Beauty and Artistry in Charlotte’s Mallard Creek neighborhood. Her deep love for all things beauty-related is what drove Ekwem to quit corporate America and pursue her passion.

She says her team has a natural, holistic approach to beauty and use all plant-based products. Ekwem also says her business caters to both women and men.

“We kind of expanded to men’s services. So, we’re doing like male waxing, we do male facials, we have beard treatments,” Ekwem said.

She says they are strictly adhering to CDC guidelines for COVID-19 to ensure a clean and safe environment.

“We do require everyone to wear a mask, staff and clients. When we have our clients come back, we ask them to wash their hands before services. We have hand sanitizer and sanitizing stations available. We wipe down our lobby. We wipe down our cash registers at every moment.”

Ekwem says the movement to support local minority-owned businesses is critical right now. She says many are struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

“It’s helping more people actually seek out Black businesses versus just saying hey, you know I think that’s a black-owned business. But with the movement, it’s really helped people do more research into the companies that they’re supporting.”