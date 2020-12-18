Sun Belt championship game canceled

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall passes for a touchdown as Georgia State linebacker Jordan Strachan (7) is blocked by offensive lineman Antwine Loper (72) during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

The Sun Belt Conference championship game Saturday between No. 9 Coastal Carolina and No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program.

An entire position group would have been unavailable to play because of contact tracing.

Both schools were in line for a New Year’s Six bowl spot with a win.

“We are very disappointed that the championship game cannot be played, but we are so proud of all of the players and staff members and their hard work during this truly challenging season,” said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. “We will honor both teams as 2020 Sun Belt Conference Co-Champions.”

Coastal Carolina (11-0, 8-0; No. 12 CFP) is the conference’s first top 10 team. Louisiana-Lafayette is 9-1 overall, 7-1 in the Sun Belt and No. 19 in the CFP.

