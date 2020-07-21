Summer heat will not slow spread of coronavirus, experts say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Coronavirus numbers are rising and so are the temperatures. At one point, it was reported that the virus might disappear in warmer weather, but the numbers don’t lie and cases certainly not decreasing.

One local doctor says unfortunately, the heat just won’t help.

“The virus that we’re talking about having, you know a lot of people think that goes away with the heat,” said President Donald Trump.

Months ago, President Trump stated that some people believe the coronavirus would clear up with the heat. Today, health experts say that’s just not true. Dr. Dennis Taylor of Charlotte says we don’t know enough about the virus to determine what will happen.

“I don’t think we’re going to have any answers as in near weeks or next couple of months. This is a virus we will have to look at over a period of over several years,” Dr. Taylor said.

Many people are choosing to wear masks voluntarily, while others are following mandates created in their cities. FOX 46 caught up with a few people who think this is the only defense against COVID-19.

“Most of it is still due to people not wearing masks. Mine is in my truck and I’m going to grab it in a minute but I think that’s probably what it’s attributed to,’ Tim Devincke said.

Although it’s too early to determine the impact of the heat on the coronavirus, experts are saying there are three ways to slow the spread.

“It’s extremely important that we follow CDC guidelines and guidelines of department of health and human services of wearing a mask of appropriate social distancing and frequent hand washing,” Dr. Taylor said.

Dr. Taylor says the biggest reason experts know the virus isn’t slowing up in summer is because of rising cases in humid countries like Australia and Iran.

“No, I think it will be around and probably be around for a while. The temperature doesn’t help with people wanting to stay inside,” said Jacob Leach.