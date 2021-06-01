“Success story.” Huntersville plans for multi-million dollar upgrade to Main Street

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) If you’ve found yourself in downtown Huntersville at any point in the last 20 or so years, it’s looked pretty much the same.

But that could soon change.

Downtown development is booming in the north Mecklenburg County community.

“It’ll be an overnight success story 25 years in the making,” said Mayor John Aneralla.

This month, a multi-million dollar upgrade to Main Street is slated to begin.

Aneralla says the plan has been in the works for more than two decades but will finally become a reality.

Near the corner of Gilead and Old Statesville Roads, three major projects could soon be underway.

What used to be the town’s police headquarters has been sold to a local brewery. Behind that building will be the beginning, or end, of a 7-mile walking trail.

Across the street, a multi-use development featuring more than 100 apartments, townhomes and retail stores has been approved.

And last month, the town council voted to move forward with plans to build a $14 million town hall.

“The plan has been to get people downtown and create a walkable, vibrant downtown,” said Aneralla. “And we’re getting there now.”

With several projects literally feet away, that has some neighbors worried it will change the landscape of the town forever.

“It looks like we’re just gonna keep building and building. And we don’t know when it’s gonna stop,” said Amber Kovacs, who lives near the planned development sites.

Kovacs is one of the leaders of the group Save Downtown Huntersville.

The group lobbied against the approval of the apartment complex.

“We know that change is gonna come. Development is gonna happen. We just hope that it doesn’t take away from the life we have here already,” Kovacs said.

If everything goes according to plan, Huntersville should look completely different by July of 2023.