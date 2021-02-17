With hundreds of teachers out sick, substitute shortage strikes South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- South Carolina schools facing a major crisis. There are not enough people to fill in when teachers are out sick.

“This year on average they can fill 45 percent of daily absences with substitute teachers, in an average year that number is closer to 85 percent,” said Patrick Kelly, Director of Governmental Affairs, Palmetto State Teacher’s Association.

Any day of the week, hundreds of teachers across the state are on medical leave because they’re either high-risk, in quarantine because of exposure to COVID or because they’ve actually contracted it.

“We’re seeing a drastic drop off because we have an increased number of absences among our certified staff,” Kelly said.

Usually, schools would rely on substitute teachers to fill the void, but in the middle of a pandemic, that’s easier said than done.

“We have a shortage of certified staff and we have a shortage of substitute teachers right now too,” Kelly said.

Kelly says it’s a problem in school systems across the state.

“Not a lot of people are signing up to be substitutes during the middle of a pandemic.”

Kelly says the Teacher’s Association wants educators to be back in school buildings and in front of their students but they also would like them to be safe from the deadly virus as well.

They say access to the vaccine is essential is not just for health and safety, but also to help the staffing shortage. They believe getting teachers vaccinated could help cut down on the overall demand for substitute teachers.

“At the school that I teach at every morning, two weeks ago, we had 18 teachers out, most of which were related to COVID and we could only find five substitute teachers that day,” Kelly said. “Now those students were in school, but I don’t think we could argue that they were getting the education that we expect in school because the key to a quality education is student access to teachers.”

The House Medical Affairs subcommittee met earlier this week to look at a few proposals to move teachers up on the vaccination list, but so far it’s an uphill battle. Governor Henry McMaster has even said he doesn’t think teachers should be moved up.

The CDC says anyone who has been fully vaccinated no longer has to quarantine if they’ve been exposed to COVID, so the hundreds of teachers who are out every day due to COVID related reasons can be back in buildings.