‘Substitute parent’ arrested for sex acts with child in Iredell County

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 57-year-old “substitute parent” was charged with eight counts of sex acts with a child, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said deputies received a report on January 21 of suspected sexual activity between a substitute parent and a minor.
Timothy Allan Braddock of Mooresville was arrested the following day and charged with eight counts of felony sex acts by a substitute parent/custodian.
Braddock was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and issued a $150,000 bond.