Power restored to thousands after fire caused mass outage in Concord, city officials say

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Power has been restored to thousands of people in the city of Concord after a fire caused a massive outage.

City officials say a fire behind Firestation 4 caused the outage, which impacted about 9,000 customers.

The outage also impacted city communications, so emergency calls were being routed to the county dispatchers. All power has since been restored and communications operations have resumed as usual.

Duke Energy and Concord Electric were called in to work on restoring power. They announced it was back around 10:00 p.m.

No additional information has been provided at this time.