Students, parents rally in support of Ardrey Kell principal suspended over allegations of racism

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Wednesday night, hundreds rallied to support Ardrey Kell High School Principal, David Switzer. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools suspended the principal to investigate racist allegations.

Parents, students and former students say Switzer is the glue that holds Ardrey Kell together.

“He cannot be responsible for other peoples’ opinions and what they say” said incoming senior, Julia Drago. “All he can do is take these things and give them punishments and repercussions.”

The suspension comes after an online petition called for Switzer to resign over racial incidents that’ve happened at the high school throughout the years.

The call for his resignation came to light after the school spirit rock with a “Black Lives Matter” mural on it was defaced. Switzer was one of many who helped to restore it.

One parent at the rally called out CMS.

“They went and they defaced that rock. It was shameful, and who gets blamed? Public education. Shame on you CMS.”

FOX 46 has spoken to parents who say racism at Ardrey Kell High School needs to be addressed; people at Wednesday night’s rally thought so to.

“I want the CMS code of conduct changed because it doesn’t give big principals the right ways to handle racism and combat it head on,” Drago said. “It only says we have the right to refrain from racist comments, but that doesn’t do anything. Those are just words on paper.”

Students and parents wrote letters to Switzer saying the love and support him; even former students stopped by.

“Just with everything going on, it’s rough on him,” said 2018 graduate, Isaiah Strickland, “rough on the community as a whole,” he continued. “Issues shouldn’t be blamed on a principal. Issues are within one another, not just all on one person.”

One code of conduct change mentioned at the rally is to have stronger penalties for racist acts detailed. CMS hasn’t said what racial allegations they’re investigating; they’ve only said Switzer is suspended with pay until the investigation is over.

