Students cheer on Winthrop as they head to NCAA Tournament

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Winthrop Men’s Basketball team is getting ready to play in the first round of the NCAA tournament.



“Everybody’s talking on campus,” said student and soccer player Sam Bell. “We’re hearing it. We’re looking at everything on Instagram and we think they’re the real deal this year.”

The team found out over the weekend they’re facing 5 seed Villanova. Many are betting the eagles could pull off the upset.

“I feel like that’s going to kind of like light a fire under them even more because they’re kind of the underdogs,” said student Carter Munn.

Most of the fans will be rooting from Rock Hill.

“We’re very proud for the boys, like, making it through and being able to represent Winthrop at the highest level,” said student and soccer player George Orfanieis.

Last year, the team made it to the big dance, but never got the chance to play. They don’t take this opportunity for granted.



“Getting off that plane, it was a dream come true! and now we know it’s time to focus,” said Winthrop guard Josh Corbin.



It hasn’t been the easiest season.



“Knowing that one mistake of going to a party or going out could cost your whole team,” Corbin said.



You could say the team has had to jump through a lot of hoops to get to this point.

“I’d say organized chaos has been the deal since we left Rock Hill,” said associate head coach Dave Davis.

After two COVID tests and room isolation, the eagles are ready to roll, and fans think this time, they’re destined for a run



“Everybody here is cheering for you guys,” said Bell.



“We’re here for you and make us proud!” Said another student.



“Good luck guys!” Another cheered.

“Good luck and I know you guys can beat Villanova,” one said.



One more chanted, “Go eagles!”



The game is this Friday at 10:00.