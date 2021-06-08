Student brings loaded gun to Lancaster County elementary school, officials say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A student brought a loaded gun to Erwin Elementary school in Lancaster County on Tuesday, director of Lancaster County Schools officials confirmed.

Nobody was threatened or injured and the child’s parents were the ones who notified the principal that the student might be in possession of a gun.

The child apparently stole it from a vehicle of a family friend, and the principal and school resource officer safely confiscated the gun.

Lancaster County Schools Director of School Safety and Transportation Bryan Vaughn said the child will be recommended for expulsion and referred to juvenile court.