‘Struggling and shocked’: Community mourns couple killed in Watauga County shooting

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- We’re learning more about Boone couple found dead in their home and what led to a standoff where two deputies died.

George and Michelle Ligon were staples of their community, and one business owner says Michelle helped her tremendously through her work promoting Boone.

Many businesses have been posting signs talking about the two deputies who lost their life during a welfare check on Wednesday.

Other business owners in Boone are talking about the loss of Michelle and George Ligon and their contributions to the community. Like the Horton Hotel on West King Street, the business opened two years ago, and the owner says Michelle Ligon was a big help.

“From the very beginning as we were building the business we consulted with Michelle,” said Denise Lovin. “Her agency just to help us really get the word out.”

Michelle Ligon worked as the director of public relations and was the social media manager for the Watauga County Tourism Development Authority. She helped create guides for people hiking, biking, and other activities in the area.

George Ligon was also well known in the community. It was his Terminix office in Boone that called police asking for a welfare check after the general manager didn’t show for work or answer his phone.

“We were deeply saddened to lose a teammate. At this time our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and neighbors of the victims and law enforcement, who are enduring such a tragedy,” a spokesperson for the organization said.

“I know that there is a lot of people in our community that is really, really struggling and shocked that this happened in Boone, North Carolina,” added Lovin.

Two Watauga sheriff deputies also died during the standoff on Hardaman circle. People have been leaving flowers, candles and shedding a lot of tears.

Sergent Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox died after entering the home and took on gun fire from Michelle Ligon’s son Isaac Barnes.

Many say this tragedy should have never happened and say if there is a silver lining, they hope this will make the community stronger and a better place.

“Continue to make our community members proud in how we’re functioning,” says Lovin.

Everyone says the community has suffered a tremendous loss and it will take time to heal.