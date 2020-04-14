Strong storms bring trees down around Dilworth neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — East Morehead Street was a mess Monday morning and not because of traffic. Several trees came crashing down which forced CMPD to block off part of the street.

“It looks like a war zone,” said Ginny Hunt who lives in Dilworth.

She wandered out to see the storm she very clearly heard Monday morning.

“It sounded like fireworks,” explained Hunt. “There was so much thunder and lightning. We had explosions along our power lines so it was like we were having multiple explosions which were obviously power surges but it sounded like gunshots,” she said.

Strong winds uprooted one tree and part of the sidewalk. The tree fell onto the business office at 801 E. Morehead Street. The extent of the damage to the structure is unknown but crews were on scene trying to clean up some of the water damage late Monday morning.

RELATED: STORM TEARS THROUGH SOUTH AMID PANDEMIC; MORE THAN 30 DEAD

The building is home to Representative Alma Adams’ district office along with the non-profit Girls on the Run. In a tweet, Adams says her office is closed due to COVID-19 as her staff is working remotely. Thankfully, she added, no one was in the office at the time the tree fell.

Several other trees fell across parts of the neighborhood just blocks away from East Morehead Street.

“There’s this tree down and then another one over there,” said Rob Fauntleroy who lost power during the storm. Fauntleroy was out walking his dog Monday morning taking in the storm damage. The trees down were along Euclid and Cleveland Avenues.

As the storm rolled out, Duke Energy crews rolled into assess the damage. Monday morning the utility reported 39,000 outages in Mecklenburg County. By Monday afternoon that number dropped to 26,620 customers without power.

“Hopefully the power will come back on sooner than later,” said Fauntleroy. His refrigerator and freezer are pretty full now considering the stay at home order. He hopes his food doesn’t go bad.

While the cleanup may take some time these neighbors know it could have been worse.

“It happened when no one was in that building so we are all good,” said Hunt.