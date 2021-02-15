String of break-ins reported again near South End area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A popular South End Charlotte restaurant smashed and destroyed. Futo Buta closed its doors Monday to clean up and make repairs after someone broke in over the weekend.

This crime is just the latest targeting food establishments in upper and lower South End. The small businesses are already struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic and now, they have a new list of problems to deal with.

Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen on Yancey Road has had to deal with an attempted theft and property damage including a shattered window from what police believe was a BB gun pellet. Days later, someone tried to steal an expensive and extremely heavy grill from the patio. They failed but caused plenty of damage in the process.

Now, owners Andrew and Alyssa Wilen are left picking up the pieces.

“The cash flow that we used to have, we do not have. So, paying $500 out-of-pocket to fix a broken window that was an isolated single incident, really really stink,” says Andrew. “The police weren’t really able to distinguish anything from it because they say these things can happen.”

Meantime, several businesses just down the street were broken into. Neighboring entertainment venue, Queen Park Social and two breweries, Protagonist Beer and Sugar Creek Brewing Company, as well as Pepperbox Doughnuts on W. Worthington Avenue, also reported commercial burglaries in the last two weeks.

The most recent burglary happened at Futo Buta on the other side of South End, on Saturday, Feb. 13. Thieves shattered glass windows and stole money from the cash drawer. They also got away with a tablet and some credit cards left behind by customers. According to the police report, it all added up to about $900 in damage and stolen property.

“I think a lot people are just lazy and they rather just take from someone who’s working hard,” says Kevin Walker.

He is one of the neighbors FOX 46 caught up with on the rail trail near Futo Buta. “I don’t think it’s safe anywhere,” he says.

“It’s really sad, especially in this part of town,” says Andrew Cavazzoni.

Cavazzoni lives in the building above the ramen restaurant. He was surprised to see that it was temporarily closed for repairs.

“It definitely didn’t feel good to hear that at all. Um, you know at certain points during the night some bad actors get around this part of town.”

Meantime, the owners of Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen just hope the culprits are caught.

“We’ll be down. This will batter us up, but we’ll be ready to open up business again soon,” Andrew tells FOX 46.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tell FOX 46 it is too premature in their investigations to say definitively if there is any connection between the incidents, but it is something they’re looking into.