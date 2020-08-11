Strict safety measures being put in place for scaled-down RNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Republican National Convention is less than two weeks away now, and we’re getting a better look at what the scaled-down event will look like in the Queen City.

There are a lot of safety measures people going to the convention will have to follow. Measures will be put in place before any delegate or staff member of the RNC comes to Charlotte and will continue while they are here, and even keeping an eye on them after.

“This is the largest sanctioned event outside of professional sports,” RNC Health Advisor Jeff Runge said.

Attendees for the Republican National Convention will be arriving by the end of next week, but before they even get here, delegates and staff will be tested, re-tested once they get to Charlotte and–in a change from what had been planned–social distancing will be observed along with mask wearing.

“What we’re doing is creating an environment that is COVID-19,” Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

The county health department and the RNC say they have been working out the details with the state on what can be done and they say some of that may involve some easing on enforcement, but only with all the precautions they’re going to have.

Runge says delegates, staff, and even workers based in Charlotte will be housed with only a hotel and the Charlotte Convention Center being the only places where anything RNC related will be happening. That will mean limits on an economic boost to the city.

“The convention sounds like it will be limited to almost nothing for businesses,” city councilman Tariq Bokhari said.

“It’s going to be a bump to the city but not as big as a normal convention,” said Runge.

The RNC’s health advisor made a point of saying the limitations won’t be to everyone’s liking, but the convention does have *business to do while in town.

“This pandemic stinks for everybody,” he said.

Even after the Charlotte portion ends on the afternoon of Aug. 24, they’ll be checking in for three weeks after with those who attended to make sure they’re still healthy.

The RNC is already telling people that if they are not invited, not to come to the city.

Runge also says anyone attending the convention will be wearing Bluetooth nametags. which will be able to pick up anyone nearby and record who was near who. This may sound a bit invasive, but officials say this will make contact tracing easier if someone tests positive.