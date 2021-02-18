Stretch Your Dollar: Ways to save before gas prices rise

(WTNH) — Historic winter weather has crippled the streets of Texas, causing outages at some of the nation’s oil refineries.

Because of that, you should expect to start to see prices rise at the pump here if you haven’t already. Microsoft News projecting 10-20 cents per gallon more in the coming days.

So, you may want to take steps to keep your own gas usage low. Experts suggest adding air to your tires. In the cold, tire pressure naturally decreases, lowering your gas mileage.

Avoid “warming up” your car for a long period of time, wasting gas. Experts say with some cars you can begin driving just 30 seconds after starting your vehicle in the cold.

Try to plan out your weekend accordingly so you can get all of your “errands” done in one trip.

And, clean out your car; the extra weight only uses more energy.

If you haven’t already, schedule a winter tune-up or at the very least, an oil change to give your vehicle what it needs to operate more efficiently.