‘Street Eats’ working to revive Uptown economy amid pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– Food, music shopping local is what Street Eats is all about.

The initative through Charlotte City Center Partners is making Uptown a friendly and safe place to enjoy time out of the house.

Katie Leaf and her son enjoyed themselves on the opening evening. Getting dinner and dessert on the same street.

“Uptown has been hit with the pandemic and all that. So, we wanted to come out and support the businesses that are struggling right now.”

Businesses like Donut I Love U and Sea Level NC, were some of the business stationed on North Tryon, between 5th and 6th streets. Picnic tables and chairs were right in the middle of the street, with stringed lights for when it hit dark.

“We want to eliminate those barriers to getting uptown,” Alex Flores of Sea Level NC said. “I think it can be scary not knowing where to park and what do to, but we’re trying to make that happen and make it easier for people.”

Every couple of weeks the location of Street Eats will change. Giving other businesses and entertainment professionals a chance to shine.

Gabby Hedric, who bartends for The Local, says having the Street Eats just right around the corner will hopefully bring in more people.

“With nobody being in the office, it’s kind of hard to get people in… but with people on the street, they will hear our music, they will see our flag. So I’m definitely looking forward to some new faces and new business.”

Partnering businesses are also helping out with free parking and $1 parking.

Street Eats will be every Friday – Sunday, from 5pm to 9pm, until the end of the year.

