Stores limit meat purchases as more facilities limit production due to COVID-19

Several coronavirus cases have caused a number of meat plants in our area to shut down or limit their production. So what does this mean for you the next time you go grocery shopping?

“She said that the people inside said they’re running out of meat.”

Cases of COVID-19 in meat packing plants are causing shortages.

“Chicken for one, chicken wings. A lot of beef. I don’t see my ribeyes. I’m a ribeye lover. I had to buy Denver steaks yesterday because they didn’t have my ribeyes.”

They have the signs up where you can only buy one or two items.”

Now, one of the country’s largest meat suppliers are limiting their operations. Tyson Poultry Processing Plant in Wilkesboro says due to a combination of positive COVID-19 cases and employee absences for quarantines and other factors they are temporarily cutting back to deep clean.

“If they could disinfect it and keep it clean then keep it open but if not I feel it’s necessary to scale back.”

So far none of the plants in the state have closed. Tyson Foods, nor the Union County Health Department will confirm cases of COVID-19 at the meat packing plant in Monroe. The zip code where the plant is located has 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In total, Union County has 313 confirmed cases and 17 deaths. 188 people are no longer being monitored.

“This is just the way it is, so if I have to cut back on meats, I’ll just have to make due with something else.”

Tyson tells FOX 46 in a statement they are working to keep meat on the shelves saying in part:

Every part of the supply chain has been impacted as a result of the pandemic and meat production is down due to reduced processing capacity. We expect this will have more of an impact on the variety of products rather than overall availability.