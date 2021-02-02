NC Highway Patrol: Man killed in crash driving wrong way on I-40

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Carolina Highway Patrol (WGHP file photo)

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead and two people are in the hospital after a crash on Interstate 40 near Winston-Salem, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 6:12 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on I-40, near mile marker 183.

Billy Ray Willard, of Stoneville, was driving a 1988 Ford SUV east in the westbound lanes of the highway when he crashed into a 2021 Mazda SUV.

Willard died at the scene.

Randall Scott Pennington, who was driving the Mazda, and Dana Pennington, who was a passenger in the Mazda, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Penningtons are from Palm Beach, Florida.

Troopers say alcohol was not a factor, but a cognitive issue or confusion may have been involved.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral