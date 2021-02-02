NC Highway Patrol: Man killed in crash driving wrong way on I-40

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead and two people are in the hospital after a crash on Interstate 40 near Winston-Salem, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 6:12 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on I-40, near mile marker 183.

Billy Ray Willard, of Stoneville, was driving a 1988 Ford SUV east in the westbound lanes of the highway when he crashed into a 2021 Mazda SUV.

Willard died at the scene.

Randall Scott Pennington, who was driving the Mazda, and Dana Pennington, who was a passenger in the Mazda, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Penningtons are from Palm Beach, Florida.

Troopers say alcohol was not a factor, but a cognitive issue or confusion may have been involved.