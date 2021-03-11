Stimulus bill expected to have big impacts for parents, local governments

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- After much back and forth, a little more help is now on the way for Americans who have been struggling for more than a year.

With the American Rescue Plan, President Joe Biden says this has given Americans a voice.

“I believe this is–and most people I think do as well–is historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving people in this nation working people, middle-class folks, people who built the country a fighting chance. That’s what the essence of it is,” Biden said as he signed the bill Thursday.

The bill will also have a big impact locally. Parents have been among the hardest hit during the pandemic with some extra costs for remote learning and at-home care. They’ll see some serious benefits from this measure.

Parents will get a $3,000 tax credit for each child and a $3,600 credit for each child under six years old.

“For struggling parents, you know a one-time stimulus payment maybe helps for now and to pay rent but then you still have next month, so I think anything we can do to help people get back on their feet for now until things get back to normal,” one Belmont woman told FOX 46.

But this stimulus bill isn’t just helping parents. A representative from Congresswoman Alma Adams’ office says it will aid small businesses struggling as well and with $9 billion dollars given to North Carolina they have enough to make a dent.

“I do believe that within the next month, you should see tangible benefits of funds from this bill start raining down on struggling families throughout North Carolina,” the representative told FOX 46.

Mecklenburg County Commissioner Leigh Altman said the county will be receiving $215 million to allocate out, plus more for those struggling to pay rent.

“We will also be receiving additional funds for emergency rental and utility assistance although we don’t know how much that will be,” Altman said.

In terms of the tax credit, they are refundable.