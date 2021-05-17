Masking up? Some Charlotte businesses may still require face coverings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Pandemic problems are causing mask confusion. Just when you thought it was safe to leave your mask at home, some people are finding they still need to have it on them.

Different businesses are taking different approaches, that’s their right to do so, but naturally, that’s creating a lot of confusion for customers.

There’s no brushing off health guidance at Lavish Hair Salon. You want to be sure to follow the guidelines, but the problem is, up until Monday, nothing has been clear cut, according to salon owner Latoya Carodine.

“Confused. Not knowing what to do whether let them come in without a mask, ask all these questions to see if they’re vaccinated or whatever,” Carodine said.

On Friday, the Governor lifted the indoor mask mandate in North Carolina in most places, but businesses can still require masks.

Carodine says she’s established her own rules to protect herself and her customers.

“For me, I plan on keeping my mask on while my clients are here if they feel comfortable to pull their masks down if they’re vaccinated,” she said. “It’s fine with me.”

FOX 46 spoke with people in South End Monday who visited grocery stores and clothing shops over the weekend that were still requiring masks

“It’s confusing as far as the news but the stores still say wear a mask, so it’s just like what do we do? What is safe out here? I don’t know,” one customer told FOX 46.

“People are still wearing their masks but some people still aren’t,” said another. “I think it’s going to take some time before people are comfortable with not wearing it.”

Carodine depends on guidance from the health experts.

“I don’t want my salon to be closed down for another five months, so whatever they say, I’m just going with the flow.”

The pandemic has been hard enough for her business since salons were government ordered to shut down when COVID-19 first hit.

“Just doing what I have to do to ensure that they feel comfortable.”

To keep clients safe and to keep business coming through the door.

With some stores enforcing mask mandates, and others moving past them, the best advice for anyone shopping is to be prepared to wear a mask, regardless of loosening restrictions.