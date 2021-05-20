Stay in play: Soil removed from BofA Stadium being sent to 6 Mecklenburg County parks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- As Bank of America Stadium transitions to synthetic grass for both the Panthers and the Charlotte Football Club, truckloads of soil are being dug up.

Now, Mecklenburg County says that soil is being recycled and redistributed. It will be spread across six different parks in the area, making sure that the removed soil doesn’t go to waste.

Officials say that crews started digging up turf millings and root zone sand this week. A total of 300 truckloads are going to be brought to Mecklenburg County Park & Recreation sites for reuse. The parks it will go to include:

Winget Park: Finishing final softball field; work on soccer field No. 4

Ramblewood Soccer Complex: Topdressing 10 fields

First Tee of Pineville: Topdressing tee complex

Reedy Creek Park: Cricket field proposal

Veterans Park: Topdressing multipurpose field

Sportsplex at Matthews: Topdressing the stadium and fields No. 10 and 11

“This is another great example of our partnership with the Carolina Panthers to support our park facilities,” said W. Lee Jones, Director, Mecklenburg County Park & Recreation.

Officials with Bank of America Stadium say this is a win-win, as parks benefit and the stadium can responsibly dispose of the soil they’ve relied on for so long.

“We’ve had a great relationship with Park and Rec for a long time,” said Tom Vaughan, head groundskeeper at Bank of America Stadium. “There aren’t too many places you can put 4,000 cubic yards of soil, so we’re excited that they can use it for projects that will serve the community.”

The organization says they’re excited to be able to recycle the material and give back to the community.