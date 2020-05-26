‘Stay Alert’: Cooper says Memorial Day weekend showed highest day of positive cases, highest hospitalizations

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Governor Roy Cooper and State health officials are asking North Carolinians to remain alert after a weekend spike in cases of COVID-19.

In a Tuesday news conference, Gov. Cooper said over the holiday weekend, the state saw the highest one-day number of cases and the highest number of hospitalizations in one day.

“When you see a couple of days of increased numbers, you have to be concerned about it. We are far from being out of the woods with this virus,” Gov. Cooper said.

Gov. Cooper and state officials are continuing to ask neighbors to stay vigilant, wear masks and take precautions as they continue to go out to businesses that have recently reopened.

“Our individual actions will continue to impact our path forward,” Dr. Mandy Cohen with the NC Department of Health and Human Services said.

“It is dangerous and reckless to try and gather a crowd,” Cooper said.

Cooper discussed the steps that were taken over the weekend to make sure the Coca-Cola 600 race and talked about the gathering of thousands of people at Ace Speedway this weekend.

“We’re still very concerned about any crowd of more than 10 people inside of a room,” Cooper said.

The Governor says NC has received $3.56 billion from a federal fund set up to help states and that by the end of this week, they will have processed payments for 59 counties.

“States are losing revenue,” Cooper said. He says he hopes the payments will help revitalize the state’s economy and improve conditions for businesses as they begin to reopen their doors.