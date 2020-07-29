Statewide order puts an end to late-night drinks this Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The last call order is going statewide. The alcohol ban is already in place in Mecklenburg County, but come Friday night, every restaurant in our area will have to comply.

“Effective July 31, restaurants must stop selling alcohol after 11 p.m.,” Gov. Cooper said.

Gov. Cooper says there are big reasons for this. They want to drive cases down among young adults and with colleges and universities starting back they don’t want COVID-19 to spread.

Cooper also noted something many people have seen for months now restaurants turning into bars late into the night.

“We’ve seen cases rise in younger people and prevention is key to slowing the spread of the virus.”

Many restaurants outside the big city centers usually aren’t open that late and some we spoke with in Belmont say the new order really isn’t needed.

“I think they should stay open until two,” Belmont neighbor Nick McCall said.

State health officials say the state’s COVID-19 numbers are stabilizing and they want them to go down before anything happens on re-opening the state further.

“We do not want restaurants to turn into bars. We do not want to have settings where there is an increase in viral spread,” NCDHSS secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said.

The last call order is for restaurants and breweries. Bars are not open right now with the restrictions, as it is. This does not affect alcohol sales in stores that are open after 11 p.m.