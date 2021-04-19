Statesville woman charged with six drug felonies, including trafficking heroin or opium

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman in Statesville was arrested and charged for multiple drug felonies following a routine traffic stop, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says.

Teresa Forrest, 59, was pulled over by officers for a traffic violation at the intersection of Tomlin Mill Road and Lentz Road on Sunday, when officers discovered 3.6 grams of crystal meth packaged for individual sales, 12 dosage units of hydrocodone, two units of ecstasy, marijuana wax and additional items of drug paraphernalia.

Forrest was arrested and charged with six different drug felonies including trafficking opium or heroin by possession and transport, and felonies for possession with intent to sell and deliver meth, ecstasy and hydrocodone.

The drugs were discovered by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office K-9 “Levi.”

Forrest was issued a $250,000 secured bond on the charges.