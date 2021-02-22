Statesville woman arrested for selling jewelry she stole while cleaning client’s home

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Statesville woman was arrested for selling items of jewelry that were stolen while she was cleaning the residence of a client, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says.

Rhonda Felts Wooten, 53, was cleaning a private residence on Fern Gully Lane with another individual on Dec. 16 and Dec. 21, 2020, and evidence shows she stole items of jewelry at the home.

Wooten sold the items at Statesville Jewelry & Loan on Davie Avenue that same day, leading detectives to obtain an arrest warrant for her.

Wooden was arrested on Feb. 18 where she was served with the warrants for felony larceny and two counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense. She has a criminal history of stolen goods, fraud, DWIs and trespassing.

She was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond for these felony charges.