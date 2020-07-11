Statesville woman arrested, accused of intentionally hitting another woman’s car

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Statesville woman is in jail after police say she intentionally ran into another woman’s car while the victim was standing outside of it.

Police say Sylvia Nichole Robinson, 37, was taken into custody at 7:30 a.m. Friday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.

Officers say in the 900 block of Cochran Street, Robinson ran her car into the victim’s, and the victim then became trapped under the vehicles. She was seriously injured.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, 51-year-old Sophia Loren Sharpe crawling out from underneath the wreckage.

Iredell County EMS transported Sharpe to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, where she is currently in stable condition.

Robinson was taken into custody and officers also found that she had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.

After obtaining medical clearance on Robinson, she was taken before a judge where she received a $200,000.00 secured bond. She is currently in custody at the Iredell County Jail.