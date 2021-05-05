Statesville Police charge 17-year-old in April homicide

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A teen has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred in Statesville last month.

Police say around 6 p.m. on April 29, officers were called to the 1200 block of Fourth Street where they found 21-year-old Naseem Wilkes behind an abandoned home. Wilkes had been fatally shot and a homicide investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, officers identified Terrell Quaderius Powell, 17, as the suspect in this case.

On May 5, investigators found Powell and took him into custody. He has been charged with first degree murder. He was currently on probation at the time of the homicide.

Powell is being held at the Alexander County Juvenile Detention Center. Police say the investigation is ongoing.