Statesville neighbors sad to see local business destroyed by fire

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 is getting a closer look into the devastating damage left behind after a raging fire destroyed a Statesville business. The flames also caused damage to another connected business that has been open since the 1950s.

They’re buildings everyone knows around town and residents who spoke to FOX 46 said the store that was reduced to ashes will be missed.

A sign is all that’s left of Crazy David’s Discount Variety Store after the store burned down late Tuesday night. People stopped by to see the damage for themselves while fire crews began the cleanup process Wednesday.

“I come here every day faithfully,” Wanda Cromwell said.

Cromwell says it was part of her daily routine for her and her grandkids to shop at the store. Now, they’ll have to go somewhere else.

“I used to shop there and get heaters and clothes and all of that,” Cromwell’s granddaughter Amiracle said.

“My grandma used to come to the store all the time and she used to get clothes and toys for us a little bit,” her other grandchild Jade said. “We gone miss it.”

Cromwell said she was devastated to see video showing the store engulfed in flames on Facebook.

“Oh it killed me when I saw it on Facebook.”

Her friend Marilyn Ballard has been in Statesville for 20 years and says she stopped by the store at least three times a week.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“I was thinking about coming this evening,” Ballard said.

Ballard will always remember how nice the staff was.

“You get nice discounts, even the stuff that was already discounted, they would still help you out,” she told FOX 46.

Chris Futrell saw the raging fire.

“I was right there down the street down there, probably a block away. It probably started about 9 p.m. and probably about 10 p.m. it was fully enflamed,” Futrell said.

He’d only been to the store once but he’ll always remember it.

“I been there one time to buy rat poison and they’re the only people that sell stuff like that cause I looked on Google,” he said. “After it caught on fire and everybody said it had five stars on Foogle and I was like ‘man, it’s a shame that it happened to this place man cause we all know the Family Dollar ain’t got but three stars.”

The owner of Statesville Glass and Shower Door right next to Crazy David’s says there is a 26-foot steel fire wall separating the buildings that did its job to keep the fire from spreading. He says they’re mostly dealing with heavy smoke and water damage as well as some roof damage.