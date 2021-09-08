Statesville murder suspect caught in Georgia after 3-month search

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Statesville murder suspect being searched for since June, has been found in Georgia, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says.

Tyrell Daniels, also known as “Lil Buckey,” was found in Cobb County, Georgia, on Wednesday, exactly three months after a warrant was put out for his arrest in a shooting death that occurred near Williams Road in Stateville.

Daniels, 31, is accused of shooting and killing Zion Gaither around 3 a.m. on June 8, and a $3,000 award was offered for his arrest.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s office said they searched in Florida and Georgia for Daniels.

“I want to thank the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Cobb County Georgia Sheriff’s Office, and other law enforcement partners who assisted in this investigation,” Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said. “I am very happy this murder is in custody, and also happy the officers, and deputies involved in locating, and arresting him are safe because he has made threats of using violence against law enforcement officers in the past.”

Daniels has a history of criminal convictions, according to the sheriff’s office.