Statesville man charged with killing woman at home with 3 kids inside, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Statesville man has been charged with murder after a woman was killed inside a home that had been occupied by three small children, authorities said.

Deputies responded to calls around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, regarding a domestic dispute at 3533 Amity Hill Road. The caller stated they heard yelling and a gunshot coming from the home. A short time later a man called 911 saying a woman had come at him with a bat and that he had shot her.

Mooresville resident Kayla Davis was found on a carport floor suffering from life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead. Also in the carport crouching, deputies found Statesville resident Thomas Swakla, 26, with a gun. He was detained.

It appears Swakla was the one who made one of the initial 911 calls, according to the Iredell Sheriff’s Office. Three small children were also found in the home. No injuries were reported for the children.

It is unclear at this time what the relationship was between the two. Swakla was interviewed by detectives and was then charged with murder. He’s being held without bond.