Statesville man arrested in fatal hit-and-run

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Statesville man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning in Iredell County, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

Travis James Wilhelm, 27, of Statesville, has been charged with felony hit-and-run.

According to Highway Patrol, the deadly incident occurred at 3:05 a.m. Sunday, June 14 on Chestnut Grove Road at Beechwood Farm Road.

A 2004 Buick LeSabre was stopped in the road after possibly having a mechanical problem, troopers said. A 2011 Ford F150 was traveling east on Chestnut Grove Road and collided with the Buick.

The operator of the Buick, Robert Bruce Selvey, 55, of Statesville, was ejected from the vehicle. Selvey was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford fled the scene on foot, troopers said.

Troopers were able to identify, locate, and charge Wilhelm on Tuesday afternoon. Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues, they said.