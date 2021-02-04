State will not seek death penalty for suspect in Officer Tyler Herndon’s murder

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Gaston County District Attorney says the state will not be seeking the death penalty for the suspect accused of killing Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon.

Joshua Tyler Funk, who is charged with first-degree murder, appeared in court Thursday. According to Gaston County DA Locke Bell, the state is pushing for life in prison.

Herndon was killed on Dec. 11 when Mount Holly officers and a Gaston County police officer were confronting an armed, breaking and entering suspect around 3:30 a.m. when several shots were fired.

Herndon was shot during the encounter and was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. He was the first Mount Holly police officer to die in the line of duty.

Funk has a criminal history. According to online court records, Funk has three separate traffic citations and a pending larceny case out of Iredell County. He was due in court for the Iredell County case in January 2021.

It will be awhile until his next court date, Bell said.