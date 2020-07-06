State troopers plan to crack down on speeding on I-485 after weekend crashes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- NC State Troopers are going to be cracking down on speeders on light of this deadly holiday weekend.

The highway patrol announced that starting on July 20th they will be stepping up enforcement along I-485.

A five-person enforcement team will be created to proactively check for speeders. The move has been in the works for a while but comes with renewed urgency following several wrecks this weekend.

After Friday’s deadly wreck that killed five people, a trooper was struck by a car while investigating Saturday morning and is still in critical condition.

Troopers say as more people get back on the roads, this is a reminder to slow down.

“Hopefully, the vision of seeing those blue lights on the right and left shoulder of the roadway will be a reminder to slow your vehicle down. The speed limits are in place for a reason. That’s to keep you safe and keep other motoring public on the roadway safe. So we’re hoping this is going to be a wake up call for people to slow down,” said Trooper Ray Pierce.

Trooper Pierce tells FOX 46 that carless and reckless driving can result in points on your license or it being suspended for 90 days.

Officials say if you have any information on the trooper who was struck to call Highway Patrol.

