State Representative recalls MLK Jr. 1960 visit to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King traveled the country preaching and speaking about equality and unity. He dedicated his life to ending racial segregation in a nonviolent manner. During his time on the road, King made four trips to the Queen City.

“I remember the 1958 invitation. Almost every city wanted him,” recalls North Carolina Representative Kelly Alexander, Jr.

King’s 1958 visit to Charlotte never happened because he was stabbed in Harlem, New York. It would be another two years before the civil rights leader made it back to Charlotte.

Alexander helped his dad, Kelly Alexander, coordinate King’s 1960 visit to the Charlotte Park Center. Alexander served as the president of the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP branches.

“It was one of those events that everyone who was interested in civil rights would want to come and see him so the Park Center was packed.”

“He came to rally the troops and that was black southerners and white southerners,” explained David Goldfield, The Robert Lee Bailey Professor of History at UNC Charlotte.

Goldfield says Charlotte was a leader in the civil rights movement and businesses in Uptown integrated in 1962, two years before the 1964 Civil Rights Act was signed.

“For Dr. King the important thing was equality. Equality before the law. If the law didn’t demand equality and if the law provided for racial segregation then the law had to be changed,” said Goldfield.

Goldfield says Dr. King’s greatest accomplishment was opening the door and pulling up the shade on what was happening in the South.

As King’s crusade continued across the deep south he was scheduled to come back to Charlotte in 1968. In a telegram dated April 2nd, 1968, King wrote to delay his upcoming trip to Charlotte. It was a trip that would never happen. He stayed back in Memphis with the garbage workers strike.

“Right after that communication with Dr. Hawkins, one or two days later he was killed,” said Alexander.

King was killed on April 4th, 1968.

“He left us with a nugget and the ability to dream like most great leaders,” said Khalif Rhodes, Chairman of the Black Political Caucus.

Rhodes says now is the time to embrace King’s legacy.

“We have to go back and listen to the things that he preached about,” added Rhodes. “Right now in this time the only way we move forward is together.”

It’s a sentiment Rep. Alexander agrees with.

“Don’t get complacent. The struggle continues. If you don’t believe that, look at what happened in Washington last week. There are still a lot of people, who at their core, are uncomfortable with the kind of progress that we have made in this country,” said Alexander.