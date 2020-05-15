State officials consider mask mandate as reopening moves forward

Could wearing a mask become a mandate? Some say wearing face coverings should be required not just recommended.

As stores reopen across North Carolina, state officials say they want to see more people wearing masks.

“In order to be able to get people to come back to your retail establishment, you’re going to have to make sure they are confident in their safety,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.

It’s a recommendation Gov. Cooper and health officials have made, but it’s still not a statewide requirement.

Jeremy Howard is a data scientist who signed a letter with more than a hundred other experts, including at Duke and UNC, calling on states to mandate masks.

“There are people that aren’t wearing masks. They’re going to put my family at risk. They’re going to put me at risk. So, if we’re actually going to avoid a second outbreak and keep the economy open, it’s so important that everybody wears a mask,” Howard said.

Fourteen states are requiring masks in public settings, such as at stores, on public transportation or when social distancing is impossible.

Some communities in North Carolina, including Durham and Surf City, have requirements for masks.

As the pandemic began, the U.S. Surgeon General and others did not recommend wearing masks, but now are telling people it could keep them from unknowingly spreading COVID-19.

WEIGH IN ON THE CONVERSATION ON FACEBOOK

“That initial guidance was terribly misplaced. It was coming from a good place. They were trying to protect the supply of medical masks for medical workers. But, to do that by telling people they don’t work when they do was pretty stupid,” Howard said.

Leaders of Reopen NC have raised concerns about personal liberty and urged people to boycott businesses that require masks.

At a rally Thursday calling for churches to reopen, very few people wore masks.

“I refuse it, and I rebuke it in the name of Jesus.”

Professor Howard says it’s an inexpensive step that could make a difference and the mandate would get more people to comply.

Howard says some states have these orders in place, but don’t have police actively enforcing them. He says even with that, overall those states are seeing a higher percentage of people wearing masks.

FOX 46 Charlotte is upgrading our entire digital experience! Download the new app.

iOS News App – CLICK HERE

Android News App – CLICK HERE