State leaders, health officials across Carolinas encourage stay-at-home as COVID cases spike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mecklenburg County’s Public Health Director did not mince words during her COVID-19 update Tuesday.

Hospitals like Novant are seeing a surge in cases and she’s asking people to stay home as much as they can. Her plea comes while both North and South Carolina are trying to ramp up vaccine rollouts.

Health officials across both states say the fight against the virus is happening on multiple fronts: Getting more vaccines, dealing with people who don’t want the vaccine and making sure people who are vulnerable stay safe if they go out.

Seemingly at the center of all this is Mecklenburg County.

“We are asking people to take this extremely seriously for the next three weeks,” Director Gibbie Harris said. “We are continuing to advocate to the state for more vaccine. We’re getting out as quickly as we can get it.”

Availability has been an issue, but state officials say, soon, it may not be as the Trump administration has eased restrictions on the vaccine rollout to get as much as possible out.

As it stands, those over 75 can get the COVID-19 vaccine, but soon, that could change to over 65, opening more vaccination opportunities up.

However, there is still an issue with getting it in people’s arms.

“We’re particularly concerned about people who are turning down the vaccine that work at our long-term care facilities,” NC Gov. Roy Cooper said.

People are declining the vaccine at a higher rate than anticipated in both Carolinas.

“You’re going to have to go to the back of the line,” SC Gov. Henry McMaster said.

While North Carolina is looking at allowing vaccinations to those to over 65, South Carolina is opening it up to those over 70 starting Wednesday.

As more people sign up, and while the wait continues, Harris is strongly recommending people stay home, unless absolutely necessary.

“If we, as a community, stick to these recommendations, we believe it will help out numbers get under control,” she said.

Harris did issue a public health directive Tuesday–a strong recommendation–and it is similar to the state’s directive on this: Stay home unless you’re doing essential travel, socially distance, and for those over 65, use delivery services for their groceries.

