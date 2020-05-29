State lawmaker looking into unemployment backlog, some waiting 2 months

WAXHAW, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two months after applying for unemployment, Kenny Garreau says he is trapped in an endless cycle of phone calls.

“It was 65 calls on Monday,” said the out-of-work building engineer. “I kept calling because they kept bumping me out.”

On this day, he tried again.

“All agents are busy assisting other callers,” a message said before he was connected to a call center agent.

The woman told him he needed to talk to someone in Raleigh. There were 400 other people in line. She transferred him.

“It disconnected me,” said Garreau, who has experienced this before.

Garreau doesn’t know why his application is still pending and he can’t get in touch with anyone who can help him.

“I totally understand that they’re overwhelmed,” he said. “But, we’re too far into this now. With no income coming in [my] savings are just about exhausted.”

FOX 46 is working to get results. With permission, we sent his case information to the Division of Employment Security and the Department of Commerce.



“A staff member is reviewing Mr. Garreau’s claim,” said DES spokesman Larry Parker.

Claims are “usually” paid out within two weeks of filing, if there are no issues, Parker said. He said the volume of calls and requests for assistance has been challenging.

“We are continually working to improve our services,” he said.

DES has 2600 people working to process claims, with 2000 of those people answering calls, Parker said. The agency’s expediting training for new call center agents and automated some tasks to help speed up the process.

Additional staff have been assigned to review and resolve claim issues.

“For claims that have been held up,” he said, “We are working to prioritize those that were filed first.”

Rep. Chaz Beasley (D-Mecklenburg) says his office is receiving similar complaints. He is working to get additional funding so DES can hire and train even more employees faster. He wants to expand call center hours and says he is taking concerns his office is getting to DES and the governor.

“When you hear these types of complaints, you understand why people are frustrated,” he said after hearing about Garreau’s case. “One of the reasons we want to hear these stories is so we can take these concerns to DES directly and ask the questions so they can either provide the answers we need or provide the fixes to the process that they need.”

DES officials say its call center workers can handle 65,000 calls per day.

On Wednesday, Sen. Jeff Jackson (D-Mecklenburg) said the head of the state’s unemployment insurance system has been replaced.

“Too many people have been waiting for too long for relief,” the state senator tweeted. “We are serious about making this system work for people.”

Beasley urged those seeking relief to be persistent and keep calling.

“To be fair,” he said, “this is one of the biggest rushes of people requesting unemployment in the history of our state and our country.”

“Thank you for covering these types of stories,” Beasley added. “You are providing a very important service to us so that we can get help to the people that they need.”