State helicopter team rescues two stranded hikers from NC Mountains

In the last week local agencies in the mountains called for help rescuing two people who were stuck. On Saturday, Chief Warrant Officer Jay Moon fired up the helicopter for the 30-minute trip from Salisbury to Grandfather Mountain.

“We had a gentleman having a heart issue and we were able to get to him and hoist him out,” explained Chief Warrant Officer Jay Moon with the North Carolina Army National Guard.

Video from the Grandfather Mountain Steward Foundation shows Moon and his team lift the man out and take him to an area where a medical helicopter was waiting to fly him to a Johnson City, TN hospital.

The second rescue was a bit more complicated according to Moon.

“The Linville Gorge rescue was in a very tight area along the side of a sheer face,” described Moon. He is part of the North Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team. NCHART is a team of highly trained first responders from the National Guard, DPS and local agencies.

“We are a state resource available for the locals,” said Jay Ogden, a firefighter with Charlotte Fire Department. Ogden also serves as the lead technician for the western division of NCHART.

“We respond to anything. We stand up for storms that are impacting the state of North Carolina and we are available to other states as well,” explained Ogden.

Ogden stays glued to the weather especially during hurricane season. He’s following Hurricane Laura closely and there is always a chance first responders in North Carolina could be needed to help others.

“There’s that possibility. We’re always on standby,” Ogden said.

Training is critical to this team’s mission.

“We try to make our training the hardest thing so the muscle memory is there for when we go to a mission,” said Moon.

“If they are in a very, very, very bad situation we try to put them in a better situation,” Ogden said.