New program grants loans to NC businesses still struggling through pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More ‘closed’ signs are popping up on businesses throughout North Carolina as phase two continues to keep many doors shut. Governor Roy Cooper wants to stop this common occurrence, by granting businesses and nonprofits up to $250,000 through the Job Retention Grant Program.

“It’s important that we support them as they seek to do right by their employees and their customers,” Cooper said during a news conference.

NoDa Yoga is attempting to do just that. The yoga studio has been closed since March, but that didn’t stop instructors from going virtual.

“Because we’re online, we’re competing with every yoga teacher in the world, which it has its positives because we actually had people in our classes from Italy and France,” co-owner Craig Rasmussen said.

There are some negatives, however. The owners say they’ve watched revenue fall 80 percent and when applying for grants and loans, it can be difficult to locate and qualify for the funds.

“One hopes that everyone can get one of these grants and we can get some support, but the reality is there’s only so much money to go around right? We really have to figure out ways, and our community has been great,” Jillian Longsworth said.

Longsworth is also a co-owner of NoDa Yoga. Community members have raised more than $11,000 to keep instructors paid and virtual classes going until it’s safe to open back up.

“It’s a humbling experience. I think sometimes the hardest thing is to actually ask for help,” said Rasmussen.

“Keep showing up. Thank you and we’re extremely grateful and appreciative,” Longsworth said.

The Job Retention Program is accepting applications until September 1.