State demands more well, water testing months after Colonial Pipeline leak

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality just submitted their review of the Huntersville gas spill assessment which includes a laundry list of, what they call, deficiencies.

The Colonial Pipeline gas leak occurred in Aust 2020, on Sept. 25, 2020 the DEQ served them with a Notice of Violation and in November, DEQ asked Colonial Pipeline to recalculate the estimated release because the amount and rate of product recovery, along with other data submitted by Colonial Pipeline, indicated that the spill was much larger than initially reported.

According to DEQ, as of Feb. 23, 740,368 gallons of free product and 592,037 gallons of petroleum contact water have been recovered and transported for disposal. Colonial’s Jan. 20, 2021 Comprehensive Site Assessment estimates the release to be 1.2 million gallons.

The DEQ found that the assessment “lacks critical information necessary to determine the full extent of the impacts of this event.”

Specifically, the state lists 22 items that require attention. This includes extending the well sampling radius 500 feet, installing more wells, monitoring air and noise, and providing more information on surface water, particularly nearby springs.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

FOX 46 reached out to Colonial Pipeline and they provided this statement:

“From the beginning of this incident, Colonial Pipeline Company has cooperated and coordinated with state and federal regulators as well as Mecklenburg County officials, with regular on-site meetings and updates. We continue to provide detailed information as required and as requested regarding ongoing recovery and remediation efforts, including proactive and voluntary activities at the site and on our pipelines. We are reviewing NCDEQ’s most recent request, which includes activities that are already underway, and some information requests that have already been previously submitted, and we will work diligently to respond to the department’s additional requests. Our initial review of the items that NCDEQ identified in its letter shows that several of these items are requests for information the department already has, some are new requests, and other items involve activities that we have already undertaken, or are planning to address in coordination with the department.”

DEQ responded to Colonial’s comments about previous submissions with this statement:

“The items requested either were deemed deficient as originally submitted, or are a part of another report and need to be reflected in the comprehensive site assessment.”