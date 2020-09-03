State Board of Elections responds following President Trump’s encouragement to try voting twice in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mass confusion about when and how to vote in North Carolina was sparked after President Donald Trump’s recent trip to Wilmington, when he encouraged voters to vote twice.

The State Board of Elections is trying to reassure voters their vote will count in November.

Board of Elections leaders estimate thirty to forty percent of voters will vote by mail this year. They’re aware of the concerns about if the vote will be counted which is why they have several procedures in place.

“Send it in early and then go and vote. If it’s not tabulated then you vote. You can’t let them take your vote away,” President Trump said Wednesday.

The North Carolina Board of Elections released a statement Thursday, reminding voters that they can vote by mail, vote early, or vote on Election Day, but voting using more than one option is a Class One felony.

For those who are voting by mail and want to check if their ballot was received, Board of Elections officials say don’t show up at a polling location. The state has setup an app called Ballottrax.

“You can track that in the mail stream including when they return it through the postal service to their county board of elections.”

State Board of Elections leaders say anyone voting by mail or voting early will be removed from the polling book prior to Election Day. If you still show up, your name will be missing and poll workers will assist you with a provisional ballot if insist on voting.

Again, Board of Elections leaders say they can’t stress enough that even attempting to vote twice is a Class One felony.

