StarMed opens walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic, no appointment needed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Areshma Niles walked up, got a vaccine and took note of two things: It was painless and it was fast.

“My dad, I had to say hi from a distance,” Niles said after getting her first dose of the Pfizer shot. “I saw him last year but I had to see him from my car. I love my dad. I want to hug my dad. I’m just hoping getting the vaccine I’ll be able to do that again.”

Niles has lost loved ones during the pandemic, so while initially hesitant about getting the vaccine, she says it is worth it.

Starting Monday, for the next two months, StarMed will be holding a walk-in vaccination clinic seven days a week with no appointment needed. It is a big and hopeful moment towards ending the pandemic.

The clinic will be held at the Sheraton hotel off of I-85 and Billy Graham Parkway in Charlotte, located at 3515 Scott Futrell Drive. You can get your first or second dose, with little to no wait, between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The clinic will stay open until 4 p.m. on the weekend.

“As of right now the supply is definitely there for us to do a walk-in even,” said StarMed CEO Mike Estramonte. “Which is fantastic.”

Estramonte says the state is releasing more supply of the vaccines making walk-in events possible. It will also help put a stop to people who have been hunting for a vaccine and refreshing pharmacy websites for an appointment.

“There’s no playbook for this,” said Estramonte outside the entrance to the vaccine clinic. “So [the state’s] learning along the way and everybody’s doing a much better job getting it where it needs to get.”

Vaccine events at Bank of America Stadium are also being bumped up due to an increase in supply. One appointment was moved up 10 days, according to a patient’s text message alert.

“We do believe the supply has balanced out with demand,” said Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris at a virtual news conference this week.

Harris says you can expect to see more walk-up events as more grocery store pharmacies and doctor’s offices start administering the shot.

“We’re not getting huge messaging that people just don’t want [the shot],”

said Harris, when asked if there is concern the supply outweighs demand at this time. “It’s just not front of mind as it was for a number of people in the early stages.”

Estramonte says there is not a concern there will be an oversupply of vaccines that may go to waste.

“All vaccines come with an expiration date, so we just have to monitor that carefully,” he said. “As of right now, the uptake in the vaccine doesn’t even come close to having a concern regarding an expiration date. That might be a problem six months or a year from now. I’m not certain. But it’s not an issue right now.”

He says it’s more important than ever that people continue to get vaccinated and not let their guards down.

“COVID infections are rising,” he said. “Hospitalizations are rising. So it makes getting vaccinated all the more important.”