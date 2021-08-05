StarMed offering $100 ‘Summer Cards’ for people who receive vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – North Carolina is now offering $100 Summer Cards for people to get the first dose of their COVID vaccine and $25 for people who drive others to get the shot.

It’s part of the national and state-wide initiative to get more people vaccinated.

The incentives are being offered at select vaccination sites across the state through August 31st.

The StarMed location on Tukaseegee Rd. in Charlotte reported that vaccination rates doubled since August 4th when the incentives started, but their testing rates have quadrupled in recent weeks.

Nick Keller was at the StarMed facility on Thursday to get his first shot.

“They were offering $100 to come in and get the vaccine,” he said.

Keller admits that he wanted to wait a little bit longer for the vaccines to get full FDA approval, but the $100 offer was enough to get him off the fence.

“You got to get at least a little bit of money, I mean every little bit of money helps. It doesn’t hurt to get $100 for getting the vaccine, because you know there’s a lot of people still hurting.”

People getting their second dose of the vaccine are not eligible for the $100 incentive, but people like Evelyn Bailey didn’t see to mind.

“It felt good,” she said.

Bailey added that anything that gets more people vaccinated is a good thing, but doesn’t see how much more incentive there could be.

“I think it’s good at first to have that, but I think it’s probably time to take it away in a little bit and say ‘Hey you should really just get it for your health concerns,’” she said.

The long testing lines at the StarMed facility looked reminiscent of lines Charlotte saw this time last year according to StarMed Healthcare CEO, Mike Estramonte.

He said, “Compared to a year ago, most of the people in this line, they were either a combination of exposure and symptoms, now pretty much everybody here is symptomatic.”

Estramonte said that he thinks there are two driving factors behind the bump in vaccinations.

“I think it’s been a combination of the increased spread of the Delta variant and $100 definitely piqued some people to come out and get it done,” he said.

According to NCDHHS, 61% of adults in North Carolina have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, so only time will tell if the extra cash will boost those numbers even more.

“I think it’ll help out a bit, I can’t say for sure whether it’s gonna be a lot,” said Keller.