Stanly County private school refuses to give refund to mom upset over student mask policy

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In Stanly County, a mom says she signed her child up for private school, only to find out students are not required to wear masks. Now she’s demanding a refund.

“There’s so much they don’t know how is anyone going to say it’s ok for people not to wear a masks in school and you’re there for six hours a day five hours a day and bringing that home to us,” Karemn Diprojetto said.

Diprojetto is faced with a decision many parents are grappling with this school year: How to make sure her four year old is still learning, but also staying safe.

“It’s such a risk sending kids to school. I felt like i had to do my job as a parent and I wanted the refund for that deposit,” Diprojetto said.

Last month, she paid $300 to secure her child’s spot at Christ the King Christian Academy in Stanly County.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

She says it was this Facebook post put up by the school that says masks will not be required in the classroom made her decide to pull the plug on private school and go to home school. Now, the academy says her $300 is non-refundable.

“I don’t make the decision on that the school board does and immediately above the form she signed there’s a onetime registration fee,” principal John Kahl said.

Principal Kahl says the academy has been working around the clock to prepare to open its doors next week as safely as possible.

“We have limited our class sizes to 50 percent capacity that way we can maintain social distancing in the classroom so within the classroom with social distancing masks are not required but when students leave the classroom to go to hallways and before and after school they will be required to wear a masks,’ he said.

The principal says the board at the academy stands by its decision not to allow refunds and is the school is moving forward with plans to open next week.