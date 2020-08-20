Stanly County neighbors work with Sheriff’s Office to get more than a dozen abused animals safely relocated

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Stanly County community came together to find homes for several abused animals taken from a man’s home during an arrest.

On Aug. 17, while arresting a suspect at 32078 Rowland Road in Albemarle, a Stanly County deputy noticed evidence of animal abuse.

On Aug. 18, after learning animals were still at the home, living in unfit conditions, deputies obtained a search warrant for the property to locate and seize the animals.

Due to the amount of large animals present, including 12 horses and numerous cattle, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control was requested to respond. They came with several deputies and large animal equipment to help with relocating the animals, but more help was still needed.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Thankfully, after some phone calls, neighbors came out to get results.

The Sheriff’s Office specifically thanked Susan Furr, Mountain View Cattle Company represented by Barry Whitley and Jake Furr, The American Legion Post 76, Marvin Bost, Phil Burris with the Millingport Fire Department and Tractor Supply Albemarle.

“These citizens on their own time responded with trailers, trucks, equipment, feed, and much needed experience,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

The group spent about six hours getting the animals relocated so their basic needs, and medical needs could be addressed.

“It absolutely could not have been accomplished without the help of these individuals and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division. Thank you guys so much.”

Terry Richard Glover has been charged with 25 counts of felony cruelty to animals by starvation.