Stanly County man sentenced 11 years in prison for fentanyl trafficking

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An Albemarle man was sentenced to 132 months in prison on Monday for distribution of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office released.

In December 2019, Amaud Jaquane Allen was charged with one count of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Allen, 29, was a convicted felon at the time of the offenses, having been convicted of robbery in 2010 and conspiracy to sell a controlled substance in 2017, in Stanly County.

The court determined that Allen was a career offender during the sentencing.

According to court documents, Homeland Security Investigations working with local law enforcement executed a controlled purchase of approximately two ounces of fentanyl and a .45 caliber handgun from Allen in November 2019 in Albemarle.

Allen, 29, was found to be in possession of three bags of 24 grams of fentanyl.

In March 2021, Allen pled guilty to the one count of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

In addition to his prison time, US District Judge Catherine C. Eagles ordered Allen to serve four years of supervised release and to pay a $100 special assessment to the United States.