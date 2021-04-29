Standoff situation underway in south Charlotte after 1 seriously injured in shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A standoff is underway in south Charlotte following a shooting that left one person seriously injured.

Just after 6:00 p.m., officers responded to the 7800 block of Kings Ridge Drive in reference to an assault with deadly weapon call for service.

Upon arrival, officers found one person with a gunshot wound. Medic transported the victim with life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is a suspect in a home that they are asking an individual to come out of a home, but they are refusing at this time. They are asking drivers to avoid the area.