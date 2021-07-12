Staffing shortages impact customers, wait times at NC DMV

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — State Department of Motor Vehicle offices are dealing with staffing shortages as people are leaving for other jobs.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it is looking for examiners to help people get licenses or tags renewed, along with other duties. The state says when the office is short on people, it can slow down the process throughout the day.

“We don’t want people to go ‘I made my appointment at 10:00, it’s 11 and I’m still standing out here waiting.’ That’s a thing that’s bad for us,” said Steve Abbott, NCDOT spokesperson.

The state says they’ve also had several people out sick because of COVID-19, which also leaves them short-staffed.

Pandemic delays and economic forces have also brought record demand for licenses, DMV officials said.

Summer is usually the busiest time at DMV, but many people have waited to get vaccinated before completing transactions, the division said in a news release.

The COVID-19 pandemic also delayed thousands of teenagers in completing in-person driving tests to obtain their provisional licenses. And the agency’s job vacancy rate remains high because of the state’s strong job market, according to DMV.

Division of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Torre Jessup urged motorists to conduct business online if they can.

DMV is encouraging people who must complete in-person business to schedule appointments, or wait to come in until after Labor Day.

