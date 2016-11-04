Squirrel attack injures at least 3 at Volusia senior center

DELTONA (AP/FOX 13) — Several people have been injured after being attacked by a squirrel at a retirement community in Deltona Thursday.

The animal attacked someone outside Sterling Court Gracious Retirement Living in Deltona at about 2:30 p.m., according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Reports say the individual could not break free from the squirrel, and went inside for help. Once inside, the squirrel began attacking others.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that the squirrel was in the activity room, where it was jumping on people, biting them and scratching them.

The caller said at least three or four people were bitten and bleeding

During the more than three-minute 911 call, the animal was eventually tossed outside. An ambulance arrived to treat those who were injured.

A worker at the facility told the Orlando Sentinel that those who were injured are doing fine.

It is unclear if the squirrel was captured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.