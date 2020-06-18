‘Spread’ the word! Duke’s Mayo Bowl replaces Belk Bowl in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Sports Foundation Thursday announced that Carolinas-founded Duke’s Mayonnaise has become the new title sponsor of the regular-season college football game and postseason bowl game played in Charlotte.

The partnership with Duke’s Mayonnaise, a staple in southern recipes for over 100 years, begins with this year’s games. Per company policy, financial terms were not disclosed.

The Duke’s Mayo Classic is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26, with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Tickets for the Duke’s Mayo Classic are on sale Thursday and available at www.DukesMayoClassic.com or www.Ticketmaster.com.

The 19th-Annual Duke’s Mayo Bowl will take place this bowl season at a date to be determined, for the first time featuring a matchup of the Atlantic Coast Conference against the Big Ten Conference.

The Southeastern Conference will rotate with the Big Ten every other year.

The two games have had a combined economic impact of $145 million to the Charlotte community over the past three years. In addition to $78 million in direct spending, the games have been responsible for 135,000 hotel room night bookings.